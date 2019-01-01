My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: April 1997

Featured Article

Entrepreneurial Superstars

Entrepreneurs Across America.

Junior Chefs

Small enterprise at a glance.

Color Of Money

Finger painting the town.

Who's The Boss?

Helping family business handle office politics.
Lynn Beresford | 3 min read
Chief Concerns

The SBA's new administrator speaks out about her plans for the agency.
Janean Chun | 4 min read
Estate Of Affairs

How to pass down your business--but not to Uncle Sam.
Patricia Schiff Estess | 5 min read
Share The Wealth

Employee compensation plans that pay off.
Robert J. McGarvey | 7 min read
On Target

When your audience is diverse, a personalized approach to advertising works best.
Jerry Fisher | 6 min read
Healthy Concern

Don't let workers' comp fraud cripple your business.
Steven C. Bahls | 7 min read
Stage Right

Make smarter management decisions by knowing what stage your company's in.
Mark Henricks | 6 min read
Star Makers
Marketing

Finding public relations and advertising agencies to make your business shine.
Leann Anderson | 8 min read
Voice Lessons

Tips and trends for growing your business.
Lynn Beresford | 4 min read
