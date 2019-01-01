My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: June 1997

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 1997
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Northeast

Loan Program Targets Small Businesses

Fast Track

Entrepreneur and Dun & Bradstreet pick the 100 hottest new small businesses in America.

Patent Lather

Inventors are hit hard as Clinton proposes to take $92 million from the Patent Office.

Marketing

Clip Art

Coupons can be powerful marketing tools if you make yours stand out from the crowd.
Leann Anderson | 4 min read
Its In The Bag

<b></b>
Lynn Beresford | 3 min read
Bragging Rights

Received a compliment, praise or award lately? Play it up in your ads.
Jerry Fisher | 7 min read
Growing Strong

Franchise and business opportunities at a glance.
Charlotte Mulhern | 10 min read
Mark Your Calendars

Elaine W. Teague | 2 min read
Staying Alive

Could a former business come back to haunt you?
Charlotte Mulhern | 5 min read
Silver Lining

Secrets of marketing to the mature consumer.
J. Walker Smith | 8 min read
Clear Advantage

Focusing on your company's competitive edge.
Jay Conrad Levinson | 4 min read
Hard Sell

Considering selling the family business? Don't decide on economics alone.
Patricia Schiff Estess | 5 min read
