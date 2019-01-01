Entrepreneur Magazine: December 1998
Featured Article
Go for the Goal
15 New Year's resolutions that are challenging, constructive and attainable. Really.
May I...?
Getting permission to market to new prospects could snag you more customers.
Dare To Compare
Create persuasive advertising by revealing how your product beats the competition's.
Setting The Tone
Color copiers may be grabbing headlines these days, but don't discount the standard black-and-whites. These workhorses may be all you really need.
Have No Fear
The thought of reading a franchise agreement got you shaking in your boots? Knowing what to expect can make it less intimidating.
Promises To Keep
We know, we know: Resolutions were made to be broken. But if you're serious about starting that business, here are 13 you shouldn't break.