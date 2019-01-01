There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Entrepreneur Magazine:
February 1999
Featured Article
Get the lowdown on news, trends, programs and more.
.and let nothing stand in your way.
Our top minority entrepreneur of the year.
Related Articles
Think art and entrepreneurship don't mix? The secrets of one designer's success.
10 great ways to find the business of your dreams
Travel academies, franchise stuff, new recruits.
New financing program makes franchise start-ups simpler.
For this senior-care provider, profit starts at home.
Seeking inspiration for lively ad copy? Try hitting the newsstand.
Subscribe to Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?