My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: March 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - March 1999
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Cyber Cash

The sure thing that wasn't: As the initial frenzy subsides, the Internet's investment-raising potential is re-evaluated. Yes, the capital is out there-but only if you know where (and how) to look.

Your Draw

A greeting card opportunity that lets you deal your own hand.

Power Play

When the lights go out, make sure your computer is protected.

Related Articles

What's In A Name?

What's In A Name?

It depends. If your company's name doesn't describe the product or service you provide, it shouldn't be the focus of your advertising.
Jerry Fisher | 7 min read
What Price Success?
Finance

What Price Success?

Your prices can ensure your prosperity or doom you to failure. Choose them wisely.
Bob Weinstein | 8 min read
Tune In Or Miss Out

Tune In Or Miss Out

Start-up videos to get your business going.
Michelle Prather | 1 min read
(E)mail-order Education

(E)mail-order Education

Course one: Becoming a restaurateur.
Lori Francisco | 1 min read
Good Fortune

Good Fortune

Diary of a start-up: from idea to fruition.
Laura Tiffany | 5 min read
Getting Answers
Franchises

Getting Answers

Don't let a franchisor's decision not to disclose earnings figures discourage you. There are ways to find out what you need to know.
Andrew A. Caffey | 6 min read
Redesigning A Classic

Redesigning A Classic

. . . but the mug is as frosty as ever.
Chieh Chieng | 1 min read
Read the Fine Print

Read the Fine Print

... or you could get screwed.
Laura Tiffany | 1 min read
Bagging The Sack Lunch

Bagging The Sack Lunch

Franchising reinvents the school lunch.
Lori Francisco | 1 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2019