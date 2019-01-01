Entrepreneur Magazine: March 1999
Featured Article
Cyber Cash
The sure thing that wasn't: As the initial frenzy subsides, the Internet's investment-raising potential is re-evaluated. Yes, the capital is out there-but only if you know where (and how) to look.
Your Draw
A greeting card opportunity that lets you deal your own hand.
Power Play
When the lights go out, make sure your computer is protected.
Related Articles
What's In A Name?
It depends. If your company's name doesn't describe the product or service you provide, it shouldn't be the focus of your advertising.
Finance
What Price Success?
Your prices can ensure your prosperity or doom you to failure. Choose them wisely.
Franchises
Getting Answers
Don't let a franchisor's decision not to disclose earnings figures discourage you. There are ways to find out what you need to know.