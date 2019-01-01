My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: May 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - May 1999
Heard On The Street

Decent Proposals

The latest on SBIC investments, independent contractors and contract bundling.

Voices Carry

What havoc hath Alexander Graham Bell wrought?

Uncle Sam Wants You

The federal government is opening doors for entrepreneurs: Think job training and empowerment zones.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 5 min read
All The Raves

A customer's praise could be your flier's best headline.
Jerry Fisher | 7 min read
Decent Proposals

The latest on SBIC investments, independent contractors and contract bundling.
Stephen Barlas | 4 min read
Voices Carry

What havoc hath Alexander Graham Bell wrought?
Geoff Williams | 4 min read
Something Ventured

Venture capital funding hit an all-time high in '98. Here's what it means to you.
Stephen B. Sherretta | 3 min read
For Your Eyes Only

You ask for their names, addresses, phone numbers-and customers wonder where they go. Let a privacy statement give your online shoppers peace of mind.
Melissa Campanelli | 7 min read
Safety In Numbers

State-Of-The-Art Tech Tools
David Doran | 2 min read
Match Game

How to get customers seeing double
Debra Phillips | 3 min read
Bug Repellent

Prepare your phone system for Y2K.
Gene Koprowski | 3 min read
