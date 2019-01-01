My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: October 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - October 1999
Take a Lesson

What you can learn from one woman's loan fiasco

Hot Cities

Smart moves for entrepreneurs on a quest to find the perfect location.

What's in a Name?

Possibly your entire image. Before you rush to get your product on the market, take the time to choose the right name.

Related Articles

Take Care

Take Care

Child care isn't just baby-sitting anymore.
Todd D. Maddocks | 3 min read
The Great Wall

The Great Wall

I scream, you scream, we all scream for social responsibility.
Karen E. Spaeder | 2 min read
Will It Pay?

Will It Pay?

Turning your hobby into a profitable business.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 6 min read
Red, White And You

Red, White And You

Connect with a government contract, and you could make the sale of the century.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 10 min read
In The Jeans

In The Jeans

My design is ready for the world. Now what?
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 4 min read
Vacation Spot

Vacation Spot

Own your own tropical island.
Lori Francisco | 3 min read
But I've Got A Contract!

But I've Got A Contract!

Think you're entitled to an exclusive territory? Think again.
Michelle Prather | 3 min read
Hire Learning

Hire Learning

Staffing franchises put you in the people business.
Laura Tiffany | 7 min read
Trade Shows

Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Fabiola A. Escobar | 2 min read
