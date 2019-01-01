My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2000

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2000
Featured Article

Dot Dot Dot

Start a dot.com . . . twiddle your thumbs . . . the money rolls in--there's a hell of a lot left out of <i>that </i>story.

Road Notes

Deals from Continental Airlines, Alamo Rent A Car and 1travel.com

Hardware Hardships

Gadgets need TLC, too.

Track It

Track It

Tracking your e-mail
Robert J. McGarvey | 1 min read
1-800 EZ Marketing

1-800 EZ Marketing

Can one number hold the key to sure-fire franchise success?
Erica Hannickel | 2 min read
What's Cooking

What's Cooking

Two brothers give customers a great environment to relax and just hang out in.
Lori Francisco | 2 min read
Cutting Edge

Cutting Edge

Her child's bad experience inspires one woman's booming business.
Erica Hannickel | 2 min read
Knowledge Is Power

Knowledge Is Power

Go back to school to learn everything you need to know about franchising.
Devlin Smith | 1 min read
Automatic Transition

Automatic Transition

AAMCO Transmissions gears a program toward a second generation of owners.
Nichole L. Torres | 1 min read
Roommate Wanted
Growth Strategies

Roommate Wanted

Sharing space can conserve your start-up cash.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 2 min read
Turbines To Tuxedos

Turbines To Tuxedos

This former aerospace owner takes dressing for success seriously.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
Cooking Up Business

Cooking Up Business

Is starting a restaurant your entrepreneurial dream?
Jacquelyn Lynn | 1 min read
