Entrepreneur Magazine: February 1996
Featured Article
Declaration of Independents
When are employees not employees? When they're independent contractors.
Objection!
Customer's objections offer a window of opportunity for closing the sale.
Friend Or Foe?
Getting to know my PC wasn't exactly love at first byte.
Related Articles
Healthy Returns
Patients preferring the comforts of home have made home health care a $36 billion industry.
Two's a Crowd?
Despite changes to Iowa's franchise law, fellow franchisees may still feel too close for comfort.