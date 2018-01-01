Entrepreneur Magazine: November 1998
Featured Article
Driving Force
Automotive aftermarket opportunities that will get your motor revving
Young Millionaires
They're young-they're hot-they're rich. Don't hate 'em . . . Join 'em.
Entrepreneur's Complete Guide To Software
Paralyzed by all the software choices out there? You're not alone. How to choose the software your business really needs.
Hidden Treasures
Doing business in the inner city is a challenge, but the rewards are worth the effort.