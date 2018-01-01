Entrepreneur Magazine: November 1998

Entrepreneur Magazine - November 1998
Driving Force

Automotive aftermarket opportunities that will get your motor revving

Young Millionaires

They're young-they're hot-they're rich. Don't hate 'em . . . Join 'em.

Entrepreneur's Complete Guide To Software

Paralyzed by all the software choices out there? You're not alone. How to choose the software your business really needs.

Hidden Treasures

Doing business in the inner city is a challenge, but the rewards are worth the effort.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 5 min read
Race To Space

Ten, nine, eight . . . Who will win the $10 million contest of a lifetime?
Heather Page | 5 min read
Fast Track

Start your engines.
Laura Tiffany | 2 min read
Slick Idea

No-risk franchising.
Rachel Balko | 2 min read
Sweet Rewards

Giving back spells success for this candy franchise.
Shara Lessley | 2 min read
Drive-In Ambition

Sonic drive-ins face the future with a new look.
Michelle Prather | 2 min read
Making The Grade

College programs offer real-world business experience.
Laura Tiffany | 3 min read
Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Shara Lessley | 2 min read
Support For Tech Firms

Resources for Entrepreneurs.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 4 min read
