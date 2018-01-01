Entrepreneur Magazine: November 1999
Featured Article
A Little Help?
Sometimes your hard bargain needs a professional driver-sometimes.
Going Private
Tap into a multibillion-dollar market with private-sector contracting.
<i>Entrepreneur</i>'s Complete Guide to Software
Paralyzed by all the software choices out there? You're not alone. How to choose the software your business really needs.
Related Articles
Testing 1, 2 ... Your Business IQ
You've gauged your intelligence quotient and your emotional quotient. Now it's time to put your entrepreneurial savvy to the test.