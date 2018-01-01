Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2000
Runnning a Multi-Family Business
Working together can get complicated when two or more families run a single business.
Pass It On
Forget military school.today's colleges and universities have something else in mind of the kids of today: fashioning them into the next generation of entrepreneurs.
From: Business To: Business
Subject: Long-heralded as the next big set of Internet opportunities, business-to-business e-commerce is here--and the crystal balls were right; it's big.
Told You So!
Hot 100 businesses do burn bright, but they don't burn out. Here are the businesses that prove there's life after recognition in <i>Entrepreneur</i> magazine.
Making Time
Not ready for the burden of a full-time business? How do your evenings and weekends look?
Burn, Baby, Burn
Entrepreneur and Dun & Bradstreet's Sixth Annual Hot 100--the fastest-growing entrepreneurial businesses in America
Free At Last
Is your home office a network nightmare-piles of wires, holes in the wall and cabling for everything but the kitchen sink? Take it all wireless!
What's New
Franchise updates on 1-800-GOT-JUNK, EagleRider Inc., and Sears Carpet and Upholstery Care Inc.