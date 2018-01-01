Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2000
Featured Article
Discover the Secrets of Auditors, Part 2
New guides help you keep the tax man away--for good.
Wrong Side of the Net
There aren't any sirens in the night, but the Web does have its seedy underbelly. Protect yourself from the grifters, the scammers and the crooks.
In Good Forum
You need tons of money. You have no financial contacts. Where can you turn? Many entrepreneurs have found what they need in venture forums.
Related Articles
Get Outta Here
For tax breaks and investment opportunities, sometimes you just have to leave the country.
Hold 'Em
There are two ways to get outside cash into your business. Take a look at two entrepreneurs balancing the eternal choice between selling equity and borrowing.
Marketing
Campaign Ready?
Ok, your new advertising looks great. But how will you ensure its success?