Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2000

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2000
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Bogus Bills

Phony charges on your phone bill? You've been crammed!

The Bare Minimum

Why pay big bucks for PCs with fancy functions you don't need?

Home Is Where the Money Is

And improving the home is where today's franchises are headed.

Related Articles

Keeping Track

Keeping Track

Don't look for your package in the lost property office.
Jill Amadio | 1 min read
Don't Just Kick the Tires

Don't Just Kick the Tires

Use these tips to avoid buying one of the worst cars of the century.
Jill Amadio | 2 min read
Rest Insured
Growth Strategies

Rest Insured

Keeping the brakes on car insurance costs
Jill Amadio | 2 min read
Quick Guide To Insurance
Growth Strategies

Quick Guide To Insurance

Pick your agent. Pick your insurance. Pick the business disaster you're most afraid of and insure against it.
Pamela Rohland | 13 min read
A Sharp Opener

A Sharp Opener

In sales-letter writing, it's the most important weapon for capturing your reader's attention.
Jerry Fisher | 2 min read
Got Net?

Got Net?

10 great Web businesses to start now
Julie Vallone | 11 min read
Use Your Head

Use Your Head

It's not enough just to sell anymore. Now every potential client is looking for a few creative ideas to go with your sales pitch.
Dave Donelson | 9 min read
It's My Party

It's My Party

And you may be crying if you stick with it come Election Day. Entrepreneurial concerns don't necessarily fall along Democrat/Republican lines, so know which candidate is best for your business.
Chris Sandlund | 15+ min read
Not Wired

Not Wired

Flash: The Internet is not the final frontier for way-of-life-changing industries. Such opportunities seem to be opening up every time you turn around. Next up: wireless services.
Robert J. McGarvey | 12 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.