Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2001
<i>Entrepreneur</i>'s 22nd Annual Franchise 500
A closer look at this year's ranking of the top 500 franchises
Sub-Liminable
We've called the race . . . and this time there's no dispute. In this year's Franchise 500, Subway is No. 1.
Write The Wrongs
The story of how one Entrepreneur columnist crashed and burned when he bought a franchise.
Funny Money
OK, there's nothing funny about money--but when standard franchise financing doesn't happen, it's time to start using your entrepreneurial wits.
Presidential Secrets
It's time to research some franchises. Grab your UFOCs . . . and your history book?
Finger-Lickin' Good
If you think businesses need big, grimy cities to succeed, check out Lexington, Kentucky, and decide for yourself whether the grass is bluer on the other side.
Have Dots & Have Nots
The staff at your brick-and-mortar business are jealous of your dotcommers. How can you keep the peace?
Ding!
Time's up for the illusion that dotcom guarantees success. If you're still in the game, lucky you. If you're not, take solace in knowing the rest of us are learning from your mistakes.