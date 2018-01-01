Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2001

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2001
<i>Entrepreneur</i>'s 22nd Annual Franchise 500

A closer look at this year's ranking of the top 500 franchises

Sub-Liminable

We've called the race . . . and this time there's no dispute. In this year's Franchise 500, Subway is No. 1.

Internet and technology statistics

The story of how one Entrepreneur columnist crashed and burned when he bought a franchise.
Todd D. Maddocks | 9 min read
OK, there's nothing funny about money--but when standard franchise financing doesn't happen, it's time to start using your entrepreneurial wits.
Paul DeCeglie | 12 min read
It's time to research some franchises. Grab your UFOCs . . . and your history book?
Andrew A. Caffey | 13 min read
If you think businesses need big, grimy cities to succeed, check out Lexington, Kentucky, and decide for yourself whether the grass is bluer on the other side.
Geoff Williams | 10 min read
The staff at your brick-and-mortar business are jealous of your dotcommers. How can you keep the peace?
Chris Penttila | 8 min read
Why playing second fiddle to an industry leader may be music to your ears
Robert J. McGarvey | 8 min read
Time's up for the illusion that dotcom guarantees success. If you're still in the game, lucky you. If you're not, take solace in knowing the rest of us are learning from your mistakes.
Robert J. McGarvey | 10 min read
More visas = more choices for high-tech companies seeking skilled workers
Stephen Barlas | 4 min read
Public Policy

Avoid a pre-IPO disaster by getting the right financial insurance.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 3 min read
