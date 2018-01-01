Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2001

Gaining Stream

Coming soon to a mobile phone near you

Dream Weaver

Dream Weaver

Latino funding program helps a small-business wish come true.
Eryn Gable | 2 min read
A Poultry Sum

A Poultry Sum

Charo's Chicken is taking flight with near-million sales.
P. Kelly Smith | 2 min read
Future Shock

Future Shock

Sorry, no flying cars--but Arby's has a new kitchen . . .
Kimiko L. Martinez | 2 min read
Cities Of Gold

Cities Of Gold

Help local businesses make money from locals--online.
P. Kelly Smith | 1 min read
Friendly Takeover

Friendly Takeover

One franchise wasn't enough for Molly Maid.
Devlin Smith | 2 min read
Off The Beaten Track
Starting a Business

Off The Beaten Track

There's more to financing than banks alone.
Pamela Rohland | 1 min read
What Do Ya Wanna Be?

What Do Ya Wanna Be?

Do you have what it takes to be an entrepreneurial superstar?
Pamela Rohland | 3 min read
Generational Gyrations

Generational Gyrations

The business cycle gives rise to generations of haves and have-nots: How do "jealous" Gen Xers manage "arrogant" Yers?
Chris Penttila | 8 min read
Risk Is All

Risk Is All

A hammock out back is comfortable. La-Z-Boys are comfortable. Entrepreneurship? Not so comfortable.
Watts Wacker | 2 min read
