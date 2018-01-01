Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2001

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2001
Brains and Beauty

This software makeover runs more than skin deep.

Keep It Flowing

Entrepreneurs found an extra $1.5 billion worth of SBA financing in 2000 . . . and experts say that's a bad thing?

Absolut Investment

With grant money from the vodka-maker, a dream is now half fulfilled.
Geoff Williams | 3 min read
Wiz Kids

Was there magic in their sales pitch?
Kimiko L. Martinez | 2 min read
Use the Force

Your sales force, that is, because you can't just sit there waiting for customers to find your Web site. You have to go find them.
Peter Kooiman | 3 min read
New Wave
New Wave

AM/FM not doing it for you? Your customers are surfing the Web now--sooner or later, they'll be listening to Internet radio.
Melissa Campanelli | 3 min read
It Figures 6/01

How e-businesses are spending on tech, entrepreneurial attitudes, loan policies and more
1 min read
Sit Down a Sec

Surf the Web from-oops, that's with-your favorite recliner.
Amanda C. Kooser | 1 min read
The Tables Are Turning

Julie Gaines tells us her and her husband's tales of trekking cross-country in search of tableware, entering the international market-and holding their own against Macy's.
Michelle Prather | 2 min read
A Valuable Proposition

Are you adding value or just passing things down the line?
Watts Wacker | 2 min read
Bring Out Your Dead!

As the dotcom boom goes up in smoke, meet a guy who's profiting from the fire sale.
Geoff Williams | 3 min read
