Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2010
Are Venture Capitalists Becoming More Adventurous?
VC funding seemingly stabilizes for most of the tech sector.
If At First You Do Succeed
Solvate's founder closed its Series A round with a VC firm that had passed on his previous venture--and regretted it.
The Carry-On Gym
Workout items that make staying fit on the road easier.
Starting a Business
Get Your Answers Straight
When feedback from different investors is cloudy, go to each of them individually to gain clarity.
Finance
Ugly Breakup
The ravages of divorce can wreck your business. Here's how to avoid financial disaster.
Take It From The Pros
Bring Back Big Branding
Defining and communicating your personal brand will also help you bolster your sales.
Franchises
Year of the Sandwich
Subway grabs the No. 1 spot, but this year's Franchise 500ï¿½ is a big one for sandwiches across the board.
Franchises
The Big Picture
Who's up, who's down, who's growing--what the Franchise 500®, the most comprehensive survey of the franchise world, tells us about franchising.
worth-knowing
Powerful, Youthful and Upwardly Mobile
The young and entrepreneurial demographic represents a market rich with potential.
Technology
Can't Live With/Can't Live Without: Google Chrome
Is Google's stripped-down web browser the best choice for busy entrepreneurs? Two business owners face off.