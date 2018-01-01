Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2010
Give Them More to Love
To keep your customers coming back, provide more reasons to appreciate what you offer.
Boom Times for Cleaning Industry Franchises
The factors wreaking havoc everywhere--the real estate boom, outsourcing and swine flu--are fueling a boom in the cleaning business.
What You Don't Know About SEO
It's essential to understand SEO before you spend thousands hiring consultants you may not even need.
The Business of Ghostblogging
Some of the best ghostbloggers come out of the shadows to talk about how they work, what they charge and who their clients are.
What to Do When the Bank Pulls Your Line of Credit
Entrepreneur takes a close look at who's lending and when the cost is too high.
The App Store That's Never Closed
GetJar has quietly emerged as the mobile app portal of choice for millions worldwide.
The Computer vs. the Cool Girl
Resale is hot in this economy, which is why there's a franchise for hip new threads. But can you really program that judgy girl behind the counter?
Ask a Pro: Closing Time
With businesses everywhere struggling, how do you decide if it's time to throw in the towel?
Business Unusual: Operation Muffintop
Former Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick stitched together a gizmo that turned into a $20 million business.