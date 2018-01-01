Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2010

Entrepreneur Magazine - February 2010
Featured Article

Give Them More to Love

To keep your customers coming back, provide more reasons to appreciate what you offer.

Boom Times for Cleaning Industry Franchises

The factors wreaking havoc everywhere--the real estate boom, outsourcing and swine flu--are fueling a boom in the cleaning business.

What You Don't Know About SEO

It's essential to understand SEO before you spend thousands hiring consultants you may not even need.

The Business of Ghostblogging
worth-knowing

The Business of Ghostblogging

Some of the best ghostbloggers come out of the shadows to talk about how they work, what they charge and who their clients are.
14 min read
What to Do When the Bank Pulls Your Line of Credit
Finance

What to Do When the Bank Pulls Your Line of Credit

Entrepreneur takes a close look at who's lending and when the cost is too high.
Julie Bennett | 15+ min read
10 Brilliant Marketing Ideas

10 Brilliant Marketing Ideas

From radio to YouTube clips, 10 companies that changed everything.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 8 min read
The App Store That's Never Closed

The App Store That's Never Closed

GetJar has quietly emerged as the mobile app portal of choice for millions worldwide.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read
The Computer vs. the Cool Girl

The Computer vs. the Cool Girl

Resale is hot in this economy, which is why there's a franchise for hip new threads. But can you really program that judgy girl behind the counter?
Kara Ohngren Prior | 2 min read
Ask a Pro: Closing Time
Growth Strategies

Ask a Pro: Closing Time

With businesses everywhere struggling, how do you decide if it's time to throw in the towel?
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 3 min read
A Taste of Luxury in Economy
Growth Strategies

A Taste of Luxury in Economy

Business-class benefits on low-cost airlines
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
Stand Out in a Crowd

Stand Out in a Crowd

Creative business cards are the ones people remember.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
Business Unusual: Operation Muffintop
worth-knowing

Business Unusual: Operation Muffintop

Former Navy SEAL Randy Hetrick stitched together a gizmo that turned into a $20 million business.
3 min read
You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.