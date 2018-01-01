Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2010
Featured Article
Be Efficient With Your Social Networking
Budget your time wisely--or risk being ruled by the internet.
Batteries Included
Electric motorcycles are set to take off in 2010, and three West Coast startups are leading the pack. But will the macho motorcycle world accept bikes that run silently--and are sold and serviced at Best Buy?
No Ordinary Hero
Capriotti's sandwiches have a cult following--and an ambitious new CEO who plans 500 sub shops in five years.
Growth Strategies
The Full-Time Non-Employee
As the job market dwindles, unpaid interns are flooding the work force. Here's what you need to know before you bring them on board.
Entrepreneurs
Top Honors
Business school students give a shout out to their schools--The Princeton Review's Student Opinion Honors for business schools.
From the Blackboard to the Boardroom
7 entrepreneurs who hatched their concepts with the support of their business schools continue to find success outside ivy-covered walls.
Are We Headed Toward a Green Bubble?
Billions of dollars are pouring into clean-tech companies--with little results. Is this an intelligent investment or the beginning of another bubble?
Franchises
A Tall Order
How Subway landed a franchise atop the steel frame of Manhattan's Freedom Tower
Genius Resources and Products for Entrepreneurs
From beef jerky that acts as Red Bull to a board game that teaches kids about credit, you'll find it here.
Assets, Assets, Everywhere
Don't wait for capital to grow--use the people you have around you to make it happen.
Save the World, Make a Million
The two concepts don't have to be mutually exclusive, as the founders of iContact prove.
Just Brilliant
When Americans stopped buying $40,000 solar panel systems, SunRun came up with a solution: Lease them.