Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2010

On the Nose

When Fabrice Penot pitched Le Labo--a fragrance company built on perfumes and no hype--investors laughed. Now with stores around the globe and millions in annual sales, Penot is the one who's smiling.

Building a Brand on a Budget

To elevate their digital profiles and carve out entrepreneurial niches, more businesses are turning to social media and other free digital marketing alternatives.

How to Negotiate a Lease

It's a buyer's market for commercial space, and landlords are offering huge concessions to new tenants--but you won't get a nickel unless you know what to ask for.

Growth Strategies

The 500-Calorie Smackdown

Two restaurants. Two menus. Two plans for major national expansion during roughly the same time frame. Let the food fight begin.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
Recession? What Recession?
Franchises

Recession? What Recession?

How three companies beat the odds and made 2009 a very good year
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
They're No. 1
Franchises

They're No. 1

Best burger? Best business coach? Best pet store?
Tracy Stapp Herold | 1 min read
More Mileage, Less Money
Finance

More Mileage, Less Money

Which airline gives you a discount fare--and impeccable service? What hotel chain offers high style at half the price? Read on for Entrepreneur's Annual Value Award winners.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 8 min read
Best Business Hotels in America
Finance

Best Business Hotels in America

Entrepreneur scoured the country and identified 15 hotels that go the distance--and beyond--for business travelers. And one hotel that tops them all
Bruce Schoenfeld | 12 min read
Aisle of Discontent
Growth Strategies

Aisle of Discontent

Biz travelers never had it better. So why are they still so cranky?
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
10 Twitter Feeds for Road Warriors
Growth Strategies

10 Twitter Feeds for Road Warriors

10 of the best Twitter feeds to follow for the latest in travel deals, news, advice and entertainment
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 2 min read
Top 10 Business Travel Websites
Growth Strategies

Top 10 Business Travel Websites

The best travel sites give you great deals, accurate glimpses of your destination and warnings about the inevitable glitches you'll encounter along the way.
5 min read
Airport, 2010
Growth Strategies

Airport, 2010

Expect bumps, delays and, eventually, smoother takeoffs.
3 min read
