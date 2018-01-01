Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2010
The Turnaround Artist
Jim Pohlad inherited a failing team-the Minnesota Twins--on the verge of disappearing from baseball. What saved it? Thinking like a small business.
Green Fallout
The era when green marketing meant sunny logos and big environmental claims is over. Just ask BP.
Losing the Dream, but Saving the Store
The recession is driving mom-and-pop businesses to transform into franchises.
Franchises
Ring it Up
Shoppers are venturing out again, so it's time to browse Entrepreneur's top retail franchises of 2010.
Starting a Business
I'm an Entrepreneur; Get Me Out of Here!
Today's episode: How to turn a class project into a multimillion-dollar business. (No degree required.)
Finance
Is That a Business Credit Card in Your Wallet?
If it is, forget the Credit Card Act--you're as vulnerable as ever to sky-high rates, erratic billing and unexpected fees.
Starting a Business
Strokes of Genius
Three genius innovations to make your life easier--or at least more fun
Starting a Business
Beyond the Sporting Life
For pro athletes, entrepreneurial endeavors are a natural play.
Starting a Business
Do You Believe in Super Angels?
An early-stage investor by any name can be just as useful to funding your business.
Starting a Business
Angels Stay Safe from the Law
SMBs and startups can celebrate the failure of some proposed financial reforms.