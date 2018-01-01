Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2011
Featured Article
How H.U.M.A.N. Is Breaking Through As the Next-Generation Snack Machine
This vending company reinvents the business by stocking health and information. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the health space.
How Rest Assured Is Filling a Niche in the Senior-Care Market
This Lafayette, Ind.-based company lets seniors and their families know that someone has their backs. Plus, other game-changers meeting the needs of older consumers.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
How Mobile Roadie Became a Leader in Do-It-Yourself Apps
This self-service app creator aims to make it cheap and easy to go mobile. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the mobile space.
Growth Strategies
How Betterworks Is Helping Startups Perk Up Their Perks
This Santa Monica, Calif.-based service boosts benefits for strapped startups. Plus, a look at game changers in the startup business-to-business space.
Technology
How Polyvore Became a Trend-Setter in Social Shopping
This online community tells your network what to wear. Plus, a look at more ground-breakers in social commerce.
Starting a Business
How ShareSquare Is Leading the QR-Code Marketing Pack
This Los Angeles-based company helps fans connect with bands and brands using quick-response codes. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the social-media space.
Growth Strategies
How Hipmunk Gained Traction As the Go-To Flight-Search Site
The San Francisco-based service puts a more streamlined spin on the age-old agony of booking passage. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the travel space.
Starting a Business
How Yipit Is Upending the Daily Discount Model
This new service scans the web to aggregate offers. Plus, a look at other game-changing companies catering to bargain hunters.
Starting a Business
How Yellow+Blue Is Making a Difference in the Wine Business
The Chester, Penn.-based wine company's early success shatters long-held industry standards. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the beverages industry.
Starting a Business
How Zite's iPad Magazine Is Bringing Browsing Back
A hit from the start, this Vancouver, B.C.-based company delivers an (increasingly) personal reading experience for tablet-toters. Plus, a look at other ground-breaking businesses in the media space.
Anatomy of the Game
The global gaming industry is expected to reach $40 billion in revenue by 2012.1 Here are some cheat codes to help you win a piece of it.