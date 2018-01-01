Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2011
Featured Article
Behind the Scenes With 'American Pickers' in Nashville
How a commercial shoot for the History Channel's hit show brought several blocks of downtown Nashville to a halt one hot summer afternoon.
Four Tips for Getting Started in a Collectibles Business
The ability to discern treasure from trash is only one aspect of succeeding in the antiques and nostalgia market.
Mike Wolfe of 'American Pickers' Is the New Americana Idol
Mike Wolfe, creator and star of the TV show American Pickers, is leveraging a popular passion for the past to build the multimedia empire of the future.
Related Articles
Starting a Business
A New Breed of Antiques Dealers Specializes in Retro-Chic
Philadelphia's Three Potato Four keeps things personal while staying ahead of vintage industry trends.
Entrepreneurs
An Eclectic Treasure Hunter Lends a Vintage Touch to Modern Homes
A California transplant helps the past come alive for patrons of her small-town Tennessee antiques store.
Entrepreneurs
Marathon Man: The Driving Force Behind a Community Revival
How one determined developer is helping restore the creative spirit of Nashville's downtown scene.
Marketing
Chris Brogan on Video Blogging
The video blog is the best online tool you're not using. That needs to change. It's time to be seen.
Project Grow
How to Move Your Business Data into the Cloud -- Safely
The process of migrating to the cloud can loom like a thunderhead over a business. Here's advice on a safer path.
Franchises
98 Brave New Franchises
Our annual list of new businesses in the world of franchising. Plus, a look at four franchisors with innovative, fresh approaches.
Entrepreneurs
How to Dress the Part As an Entrepreneur
The T-shirt-and-hoodie set is changing the rules of dressing for work.
Entrepreneurs
Khu.sh's Prerna Gupta Pioneers High-Tech Music for the Masses
This 29-year-old CEO has her sights set on expansion with her apps LaDiDa and Songify and seed funding from angel investors. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Entrepreneurs
From Grad Student to Social Media Millionaire
How twentysomething Shama Kabani of Marketing Zen Group wrote a master's thesis on Twitter and then went on to build a leading-edge marketing firm. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.