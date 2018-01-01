Entrepreneur Magazine: October 2011
Featured Article
The Top 50 Entrepreneurship Programs
The Princeton Review surveys more than 2,000 schools each year to rank the 50 best entrepreneurship programs. Here's our 2011 list, plus a look behind the numbers.
Puppets, Poetry and Other Entrepreneurial Studies
What do entrepreneurs study in school? Here's a look at some of the highlights that the leading schools boast about.
For This Nanotech Professor, Science Means Business
Alain Kaloyeros pioneered nanotech research at the University at Albany. Now he oversees a program in which students are trained to be both scientists and entrepreneurs.
Related Articles
Entrepreneurs
Babson's Candida Brush: Professor and Team Leader
Candida Brush knows the ultimate irony of successful entrepreneurship: It's not about doing something on your own.
Entrepreneurs
TechTrek Professor Mentors IT Entrepreneurs
Boston College's John Gallaugher doesn't try to be an all-knowing mentor to his students. But he does lead them on their first trek into the galaxy of tech.
Starting a Business
How the Farm-to-Table Movement Is Helping Grow the Economy
Producing and using locally sourced food is becoming a sustainable business. Call it Foodie Inc.
Starting a Business
The Economist at the Forefront of the Farm-to-Table Movement
This business analyst is an unlikely leader in the economics of food localization.
Starting a Business
Two Urban Farmers Test the 'Eat Local' Business
More people are exploring microfarming as a way to become their own boss. A look at two moonlighting gardeners in Cleveland.
Starting a Business
The Farm-to-Table Founding Fathers
How a Silicon Valley veteran and an English-bred chef helped define the farm-to-table movement.
To B-school or Not to B-school?
Going to business school certainly doesn't guarantee entrepreneurial success--but is it valuable? Entrepreneur went to experts from both sides of the lectern for firsthand accounts of the pros and cons of MBA programs.
Marketing
Why Google+ Will Be the Next Big Thing for Your Business
Google+ has quickly become the place to be in social media. Here's why--and what your business should do about it.
Wheels: What Entrepreneurs Are Driving Now
Our annual report on commercial vehicles examines the full range -- and what their choices say about their personalities, their styles and their businesses.