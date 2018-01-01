Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2011
Featured Article
Top 10 Presentation Tools
What you need to make your big idea look huge.
Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub
With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.
A Five-Step Guide to Reinventing Your Business
How do you know when it's time to alter the strategy of your business? Here's how to pivot to a better business model midstream.
Related Articles
New Ways of Seeing
Editor-in-chief Amy Cosper digs into the idea of creative communities as an entrepreneurial economic force.
Starting a Business
Community and Other C-Words to Build a Business On
Through core values that include a focus on collaboration, a company can make money without selling a thing.
Growth Strategies
A Focus on Sustainable Building in Providence, R.I.
Two architects in Providence, R.I., contained their plans and found new reasons to recommit themselves to their city along the way.
Ask Entrepreneur
Building a Business Base for Creative Entrepreneurs
One Seattle organization provides back-office guidance and services to artists short on business savvy.
Starting a Business
Why Artists Are Buying into Chattanooga
Artists gave Chattanooga's Southside a new life--and the neighborhood returned the favor.
Starting a Business
Maker Faire and the Growth of Do-It-Yourself
There's a lot more to DIY than that wobbly table you built (and your spouse hates). A Maker Movement leader weighs in on the growth of the DIY community.
Entrepreneurs
New York Startup Brings Art to the Online Masses
Entrepreneur Jen Bekman envisions--and is creating--a world that puts art in reach of the masses.
Starting a Business
Artopolis: The State of the Creative Nation
Arts entrepreneurs won't save the day for every city, but in some spots, they're the new oil (paint) barons.
Marketing
How to Be Your Own Media Company
Now that you're your own boss, you need to do your own marketing and promotion. (Who did you think was going to take care of all that for you?) Here's how to do it.