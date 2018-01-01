Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2012
Three Franchise Industries to Watch

Here's a look at three of the most popular industries in this year's Franchise 500 and the trends that are shaping their future.

How Pizza Hut Made a Comeback

Lower prices and a new restaurant design propel Pizza Hut back into the top 10 on this year's Franchise 500 List.

Tips for Finding a Franchise Loan

SBA franchise loans are on the rise, but you still need seed money and a carefully honed business plan. The SBA's Steve Smits provides advice.

And the No. 1 Franchise Is. . . Hampton Hotels
Franchises

And the No. 1 Franchise Is. . . Hampton Hotels

Hampton Hotels continues to dominate the U.S. franchising landscape, holding the No. 1 spot on this year's Franchise 500 List. The chain aims to bring value -- and a hot breakfast -- to travelers worldwide.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
The Top 10 Franchises for 2012
Franchises

The Top 10 Franchises for 2012

These franchises made their way to the top by giving customers what they want: tasty food, quick service, quality care and non-pointy soap.
Jason Daley
What's Hot (or Not) for Franchises in 2012
Franchises

What's Hot (or Not) for Franchises in 2012

Burgers, hotels, frozen treats -- it's all looking (and tasting) great. Fancy hams and tanning salons? Outlook not so good.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
For Restaurant Chains, A Homespun Challenge
Franchises

For Restaurant Chains, A Homespun Challenge

Many restaurant franchises begin as small-town favorites. But when regional expansion calls, keeping that local flavor is difficult. How three chains have managed it.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
How Tasti D-Lite Finds Success with Social Media
Franchises

How Tasti D-Lite Finds Success with Social Media

The frozen dessert franchise, in business since 1987, has become the poster child for online engagement in the franchise world.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 9 min read
Editor's Note: The Joy of Geeking Out

Editor's Note: The Joy of Geeking Out

Entrepreneur Magazine's Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper on reimagining technology.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document
Franchises

How to Read a Franchise Disclosure Document

Let's face it: A Franchise Disclosure Document, with its piles of legalese, can be daunting. We help you read between the lines.
Julie Bennett | 9 min read
Chris Brogan on Cultivating Visibility
Ready for Anything

Chris Brogan on Cultivating Visibility

The popular blogger shares tips to make marketing more of a flow than an interruption.
Chris Brogan | 4 min read
Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners
Entrepreneurs

Meet the Entrepreneur of 2011 Award Winners

Read the inspiring stories behind Entrepreneur magazine's award winners, including the top college and emerging entrepreneurs.
Carolyn Horwitz | 12 min read
