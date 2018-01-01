Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2012
Featured Article
Tonic Health Brings Fun and Games to Boring Health Forms
The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is using technology to help healthcare providers create more appealing questionnaires.
Orbotix: Where Mobile Apps and the Toy Industry Collide
A startup that invented the world's first smartphone-controlled ball and that's just the beginning.
BeachMint Carves a Retail Niche with Celebrity Appeal
How Myspace veteran Josh Berman and serial entrepreneur Diego Berdakin are using personal recommendations for exclusive merchandise by celebrity design partners.
Related Articles
Entrepreneurs
An Indie Publisher Brings a Creative Comic Spin to Business Books
How SmarterComics is graphically translating non-fiction books for byte-size appeal.
Entrepreneurs
RockMelt Revamps the Web Browser for Social Media
How the startup gained a new generation of users for its cloud-based web browser.
Entrepreneurs
How One Celeb-centric Startup is Cashing in on the Guided Travel Sector
A look at zozi's online platform that creates short adventure trips not available elsewhere.
Entrepreneurs
Geoloqi Makes it Easier to Make Apps Smarter
Startup offers a turnkey platform to add new geolocation functionality to apps and mobile devices.
Entrepreneurs
Reinventing the Fast-Casual Dining Scene with Technology
How popular sandwich chain At the Melt is using smartphones, QR codes and kiosks to build a brand.
Entrepreneurs
How Syyn Labs Brings Creative Visions to Life
The boot-strapped production company finds its niche in wild spectacles.
Entrepreneurs
SoundHound Creates a Faster, Easier Way to Find Forgotten Song Titles
App sees explosive growth for it's music-recognition service based on simple spoken searches, and even humming.
Ready for Anything
Forget the Phone Book. How to Generate Leads for Local Businesses
These tips will get your local business the online attention it deserves.
Marketing
This Tea Company Steeps Its Business in Social Media
Adagio Teas integrates customer feedback into its product development as well as other aspects of its business.