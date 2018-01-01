Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2012

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2012
Tonic Health Brings Fun and Games to Boring Health Forms

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company is using technology to help healthcare providers create more appealing questionnaires.

Orbotix: Where Mobile Apps and the Toy Industry Collide

A startup that invented the world's first smartphone-controlled ball and that's just the beginning.

BeachMint Carves a Retail Niche with Celebrity Appeal

How Myspace veteran Josh Berman and serial entrepreneur Diego Berdakin are using personal recommendations for exclusive merchandise by celebrity design partners.

An Indie Publisher Brings a Creative Comic Spin to Business Books
Entrepreneurs

An Indie Publisher Brings a Creative Comic Spin to Business Books

How SmarterComics is graphically translating non-fiction books for byte-size appeal.
Michelle Juergen | 4 min read
RockMelt Revamps the Web Browser for Social Media
Entrepreneurs

RockMelt Revamps the Web Browser for Social Media

How the startup gained a new generation of users for its cloud-based web browser.
Grant Davis Managing Editor | 4 min read
How One Celeb-centric Startup is Cashing in on the Guided Travel Sector
Entrepreneurs

How One Celeb-centric Startup is Cashing in on the Guided Travel Sector

A look at zozi's online platform that creates short adventure trips not available elsewhere.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
Geoloqi Makes it Easier to Make Apps Smarter
Entrepreneurs

Geoloqi Makes it Easier to Make Apps Smarter

Startup offers a turnkey platform to add new geolocation functionality to apps and mobile devices.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
Reinventing the Fast-Casual Dining Scene with Technology
Entrepreneurs

Reinventing the Fast-Casual Dining Scene with Technology

How popular sandwich chain At the Melt is using smartphones, QR codes and kiosks to build a brand.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
How Syyn Labs Brings Creative Visions to Life
Entrepreneurs

How Syyn Labs Brings Creative Visions to Life

The boot-strapped production company finds its niche in wild spectacles.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 4 min read
SoundHound Creates a Faster, Easier Way to Find Forgotten Song Titles
Entrepreneurs

SoundHound Creates a Faster, Easier Way to Find Forgotten Song Titles

App sees explosive growth for it's music-recognition service based on simple spoken searches, and even humming.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
Forget the Phone Book. How to Generate Leads for Local Businesses
Ready for Anything

Forget the Phone Book. How to Generate Leads for Local Businesses

These tips will get your local business the online attention it deserves.
Ann Handley | 4 min read
This Tea Company Steeps Its Business in Social Media
Marketing

This Tea Company Steeps Its Business in Social Media

Adagio Teas integrates customer feedback into its product development as well as other aspects of its business.
Samuel Greengard | 3 min read
