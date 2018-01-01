Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2012
Editor's Note: A Defining Moment
Bad things happen. Emerge from these times as a better version of yourself.
A Checklist for Strategic Cost Cutting
Looking for smart ways to trim spending at your business? Here's advice on how to get started.
5 Young Millionaires Instigating Innovation
Our annual look at high-earning entrepreneurs aged 30 or younger with the creativity, smarts and guts to disrupt their industries.
Project Grow
How Photos Can Make or Break Your Marketing Campaign
Don't rely on boring stock photos, it's more important than ever to add quality visual content to your marketing mix.
Finance
The Truth About Getting Funded
VC funding isn't the end of the entrepreneurial journey, it's the beginning of a new trip -- here's how to navigate it.
Franchises
Golden Krust Franchise Brings Jamaican Flavor Stateside
How an immigrant family business grew by expanding their menu of Jamaican fast food.
Entrepreneurs
How a Bad Roommate Sparked a Dorm-Room Startup
RoommateFit, an online matching software modeled after online dating sites, grew out of Justin Mares' bad roommate experience his freshman year.