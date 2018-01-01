Entrepreneur Magazine: December 2012
Featured Article
Should Small Business Fear the Fiscal Cliff? (Opinion)
Think concerns over the coming federal spending cuts and tax increases are overblown? Think again. Here's why.
Data Issue a Possible Deal-Breaker for Google's Latest Smartphone, the Nexus 4
Some might find this an amazingly useful phone -- save for one glaring flaw.
Inching Forward
Editor Amy Cosper's Note from the December 2012 issue.
Related Articles
Ask Entrepreneur
The Truth About Multitasking: How Your Brain Processes Information
Think you're making the most of your time by writing e-mails as you talk on the phone? Cognitive scientist David Meyer unmasks the illusion behind the counterproductive habit of multitasking.
Ask Entrepreneur
How to Recognize Which Customers Are Bad for Business
Some customers take up too much time and energy. Here's how decide who isn't giving you a return on your investment.
Shark Tank
Exclusive Q&A with Shark Tank's Investors
Get inside the mind's of the business and investment experts at the heart of ABC's powerhouse entrepreneurship show Shark Tank, as they dish on what it takes to make it in the world of business.
Technology
The Biggest Trends in Business for 2013
Our look at new directions in business and how they will affect you in the coming year -- and beyond.
Technology
16 Must-Have Gifts for Entrepreneurs
Need ideas for your holiday wishlist? Wondering what to get your fellow entrepreneurs? Our gift guide has you covered.
Growth Strategies
5 Ways to Find Hidden Savings on Shipping
From creative strategies for returns to warehouse locations, you can find new ways to reduce shipping expenses.
Marketing
How to Figure Out Exactly What Your Customers Want
The majority of companies don't know which of their products and services are most valued by the people who pay for them -- here's how to get it right.
Marketing
3 Surprising Ways to Find New Clients
Defy convention and employ these unconventional methods for connecting with new customers.
Marketing
How Creative Thinking Can Nab a Coveted Celeb Endorsement
Targeted marketing and persistence make for a powerful combo on the endorsement front.