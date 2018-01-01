Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2013
The Demographic Trends Driving Growth in Franchising

Companies that target specific populations are a major force in the franchising upswing.

Top Franchise for 2013: Hampton Hotels

International growth helps keep Hampton Hotels at No. 1 for a third year.

How Anytime Fitness Broke into the Franchise 500 Top 10

Convenience and online strategy drive rapid growth for the 24-hour micro-gym franchise.

100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500
Franchises

100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500

It's been a long road to franchise success for Rosati's Pizza stores who squeak onto our ranking at number 499.
Jason Daley | 2 min read
What You Need to Know About Hiring a CFO
Ask Entrepreneur

What You Need to Know About Hiring a CFO

What a chief financial officer does, how to determine your company needs one, and how to start the hiring process.
Joe Worth | 3 min read
How TechStars Gave an iPhone Relocation App a Boost
Starting a Business

How TechStars Gave an iPhone Relocation App a Boost

An app that eases the packing-up process gets some help from the New York City incubator of startup accelerator TechStars.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read
The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012
Growth Strategies

The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012

All three winners of our Entrepreneur of 2012 contest bring innovation and creativity to their industries.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
2013's Entrepreneurial Women to Watch
Entrepreneurs

2013's Entrepreneurial Women to Watch

Our first annual list of seven of the most innovative woman leaders from technology to retail to health and more.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
How Positive Thinking Can Make You a Better Problem Solver
Ready for Anything

How Positive Thinking Can Make You a Better Problem Solver

The science behind how negative feelings can actually prevent you from thinking clearly and making creative decisions. We speak with Prof. Barbara Fredrickson, who studies how to reframe adversity and be more effective.
Joe Robinson | 4 min read
How 3 Franchise Owners Came Back From Disaster
Franchises

How 3 Franchise Owners Came Back From Disaster

When times got tough, these franchisees held their ground and didn't look back.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 6 min read
Autopsy Franchise Aims to Educate About Death
Franchises

Autopsy Franchise Aims to Educate About Death

1-800-Autopsy tackles a need that never really goes away.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Franchisors Offer Their Own Financing Programs
Franchises

Franchisors Offer Their Own Financing Programs

Savvy systems offer financial help to their franchisees.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
