Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2013
The Demographic Trends Driving Growth in Franchising
Companies that target specific populations are a major force in the franchising upswing.
Top Franchise for 2013: Hampton Hotels
International growth helps keep Hampton Hotels at No. 1 for a third year.
How Anytime Fitness Broke into the Franchise 500 Top 10
Convenience and online strategy drive rapid growth for the 24-hour micro-gym franchise.
100-Year-Old Pizza Franchise Finally Cracks the Franchise 500
It's been a long road to franchise success for Rosati's Pizza stores who squeak onto our ranking at number 499.
What You Need to Know About Hiring a CFO
What a chief financial officer does, how to determine your company needs one, and how to start the hiring process.
How TechStars Gave an iPhone Relocation App a Boost
An app that eases the packing-up process gets some help from the New York City incubator of startup accelerator TechStars.
The Winners of Entrepreneur of 2012
All three winners of our Entrepreneur of 2012 contest bring innovation and creativity to their industries.
2013's Entrepreneurial Women to Watch
Our first annual list of seven of the most innovative woman leaders from technology to retail to health and more.
How Positive Thinking Can Make You a Better Problem Solver
The science behind how negative feelings can actually prevent you from thinking clearly and making creative decisions. We speak with Prof. Barbara Fredrickson, who studies how to reframe adversity and be more effective.
How 3 Franchise Owners Came Back From Disaster
When times got tough, these franchisees held their ground and didn't look back.
Autopsy Franchise Aims to Educate About Death
1-800-Autopsy tackles a need that never really goes away.
Franchisors Offer Their Own Financing Programs
Savvy systems offer financial help to their franchisees.