Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2013
Featured Article
Incubator Helps Online Social-Recruitment Tool Take Off
AngelPad helps RolePoint, an online recruitment platform, think bigger.
The Fastest Growing Franchises for 2013
Quick-serve, senior-care and cleaning firms dominate our list of the fastest-growing franchises.
Why Being a Workaholic Is Counterproductive
Advice from a productivity expert on how to take some time away from your smartphone.
Related Articles
Growth Strategies
How to Know When You're Ready to Hire
The signs that your business is in need of additional staff and how to make it happen.
Growth Strategies
Marketing Wizard Seth Godin on Success and Inspiration
He has one of the most-loved marketing blogs, has penned more than a dozen bestselling books and launched a social site that attracts more than 50 million viewers per month. Yet he makes little effort to cultivate a following. Here, in his first-ever major profile, Seth Godin shares how he does it.
Growth Strategies
E-Commerce Business Makes Popping the Question Easier
Jewelry buyers get the best of both worlds: The price and flexibility of designing a engagement ring online and the in-store experience before they commit.
Project Grow
10 Marketing Masterworks
From Red Bull's record-breaking sky diver to Ikea's tiny metro station apartments, these strokes of marketing genius got our attention.
Leadership
The Ethics Coach on How to Maintain the Integrity of Your Brand
The Ethics Coach offers advice on managing trust and protecting reputation.
Franchises
Franchise Brings Hospice-Care Model to Pets
Lap of Love brings in-home veterinary hospice to ailing pets in a growing number of states.
Technology
Go-Anywhere Cameras Snap up a Devoted Following
Popular GoPro cameras offer a 'you're there' perspective on life.
Finance
Why Peer-to-Peer Lending Could Be a Good Investment Choice
Are you looking for better returns? Think about peer-to-peer lending.
Growth Strategies
How to Hire an IT Professional
What questions to ask to make sure your full-time IT hire knows his or her stuff.