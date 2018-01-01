Entrepreneur Magazine: February 2013

Featured Article

Incubator Helps Online Social-Recruitment Tool Take Off

AngelPad helps RolePoint, an online recruitment platform, think bigger.

The Fastest Growing Franchises for 2013

Quick-serve, senior-care and cleaning firms dominate our list of the fastest-growing franchises.

Why Being a Workaholic Is Counterproductive

Advice from a productivity expert on how to take some time away from your smartphone.

How to Know When You're Ready to Hire
Growth Strategies

How to Know When You're Ready to Hire

The signs that your business is in need of additional staff and how to make it happen.
Mike Sowinski | 3 min read
Marketing Wizard Seth Godin on Success and Inspiration
Growth Strategies

Marketing Wizard Seth Godin on Success and Inspiration

He has one of the most-loved marketing blogs, has penned more than a dozen bestselling books and launched a social site that attracts more than 50 million viewers per month. Yet he makes little effort to cultivate a following. Here, in his first-ever major profile, Seth Godin shares how he does it.
Corie Brown | 15+ min read
E-Commerce Business Makes Popping the Question Easier
Growth Strategies

E-Commerce Business Makes Popping the Question Easier

Jewelry buyers get the best of both worlds: The price and flexibility of designing a engagement ring online and the in-store experience before they commit.
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 3 min read
10 Marketing Masterworks
Project Grow

10 Marketing Masterworks

From Red Bull's record-breaking sky diver to Ikea's tiny metro station apartments, these strokes of marketing genius got our attention.
Jennifer Wang Writer and Content Strategist | 11 min read
The Ethics Coach on How to Maintain the Integrity of Your Brand
Leadership

The Ethics Coach on How to Maintain the Integrity of Your Brand

The Ethics Coach offers advice on managing trust and protecting reputation.
Gael O'Brien The Ethics Coach | 4 min read
Franchise Brings Hospice-Care Model to Pets
Franchises

Franchise Brings Hospice-Care Model to Pets

Lap of Love brings in-home veterinary hospice to ailing pets in a growing number of states.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Go-Anywhere Cameras Snap up a Devoted Following
Technology

Go-Anywhere Cameras Snap up a Devoted Following

Popular GoPro cameras offer a 'you're there' perspective on life.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
Why Peer-to-Peer Lending Could Be a Good Investment Choice
Finance

Why Peer-to-Peer Lending Could Be a Good Investment Choice

Are you looking for better returns? Think about peer-to-peer lending.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read
How to Hire an IT Professional
Growth Strategies

How to Hire an IT Professional

What questions to ask to make sure your full-time IT hire knows his or her stuff.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
