Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 2013
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Nonprofit Incubator Teaches Low-Income Women to Build Restaurant Businesses

The story of one La Cocina graduate and her quest to cook up authentic Mexican tastes.

What to Consider Before Your Business Expands

How to figure out where your company can expand and the financial models to get you there.

Why We Buy Souvenirs

The trinkets, tchotchkes and T-shirts that say, 'I was there.'

Related Articles

How to Bring Life Back to Your Office
Project Grow

How to Bring Life Back to Your Office

Are you in need of some recharging? Is your staff looking a little drained? We've got the tools and tips to help you get back in action.
Katherine Duncan | 6 min read
Culinary Pros Lend Credibility to a Dining App
Starting a Business

Culinary Pros Lend Credibility to a Dining App

Chefs Feed has a network of more than 600 chefs that rate and review items at restaurants in 15 U.S. cities.
Matt Villano | 3 min read
Top 100 Homebased Franchises
Franchises

Top 100 Homebased Franchises

Want a business you can feel comfortable with, minus the cost of a storefront or office? These franchises may be just what you're looking for.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
6 Fundamental Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs
Finance

6 Fundamental Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs

Follow these simple rules to maximize your money--while staying on the IRS's good side.
J.D. Roth | 4 min read
College Startup Rethinks Laundry
Starting a Business

College Startup Rethinks Laundry

A prepaid campus laundry service offers a lesson in entrepreneurship.
Jodi Helmer | 3 min read
The Secrets of 7 Successful Brands
Marketing

The Secrets of 7 Successful Brands

Whether they've been around for decades or were launched in the last two years, some companies just have a bit of magic when it comes to grabbing attention and establishing themselves as fan favorites.
Paula Andruss | 15+ min read
5 Big Brand's Mistakes Solved
Marketing

5 Big Brand's Mistakes Solved

How five companies messed up -- and what they should have done.
Lambeth Hochwald | 7 min read
How to Turn Customers Into Brand Ambassadors
Marketing

How to Turn Customers Into Brand Ambassadors

How a little bit of personal attention can go a long way with customer loyalty.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 3 min read
Web Startup Helps Business Owners Manage Employees
Ask Entrepreneur

Web Startup Helps Business Owners Manage Employees

PayrollHero streamlines the business of tracking employee schedules, for both management and workers, all in the cloud.
Marty Jerome | 3 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - December 2018
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.