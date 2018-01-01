Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2013
Featured Article
Nonprofit Incubator Teaches Low-Income Women to Build Restaurant Businesses
The story of one La Cocina graduate and her quest to cook up authentic Mexican tastes.
What to Consider Before Your Business Expands
How to figure out where your company can expand and the financial models to get you there.
Why We Buy Souvenirs
The trinkets, tchotchkes and T-shirts that say, 'I was there.'
Related Articles
Project Grow
How to Bring Life Back to Your Office
Are you in need of some recharging? Is your staff looking a little drained? We've got the tools and tips to help you get back in action.
Starting a Business
Culinary Pros Lend Credibility to a Dining App
Chefs Feed has a network of more than 600 chefs that rate and review items at restaurants in 15 U.S. cities.
Franchises
Top 100 Homebased Franchises
Want a business you can feel comfortable with, minus the cost of a storefront or office? These franchises may be just what you're looking for.
Finance
6 Fundamental Tax Tips for Entrepreneurs
Follow these simple rules to maximize your money--while staying on the IRS's good side.
Starting a Business
College Startup Rethinks Laundry
A prepaid campus laundry service offers a lesson in entrepreneurship.
Marketing
The Secrets of 7 Successful Brands
Whether they've been around for decades or were launched in the last two years, some companies just have a bit of magic when it comes to grabbing attention and establishing themselves as fan favorites.
Marketing
5 Big Brand's Mistakes Solved
How five companies messed up -- and what they should have done.
Marketing
How to Turn Customers Into Brand Ambassadors
How a little bit of personal attention can go a long way with customer loyalty.
Ask Entrepreneur
Web Startup Helps Business Owners Manage Employees
PayrollHero streamlines the business of tracking employee schedules, for both management and workers, all in the cloud.