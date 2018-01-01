Entrepreneur Magazine: June 2013

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2013
Featured Article

How to Streamline Your Company's Purchasing

Cutting waste and streamlining your purchasing procedures can have a big effect on your business efficiency.

The Startup Bringing Video Games into the Real World

The video game of the future just might remind you of toys of the past. Sifteo cubes give tactile appeal to technology.

MakerBot's 3-D Printers Lead the Hardware Revolution

Smaller, less expensive 3-D printers are unlocking the ability for more people to be part of the maker movement.

Related Articles

A Mobile App That Makes Hailing a Taxi Easier and More Efficient
Technology

A Mobile App That Makes Hailing a Taxi Easier and More Efficient

No more waiting for a ride. Hailo aims to connect passengers and taxis within two minutes in cities all over the world.
Katherine Duncan | 4 min read
How to Know If You Need to Patent Your Product
Growth Strategies

How to Know If You Need to Patent Your Product

You are ready to introduce your invention to the world, but first you should consider whether your new product requires a patent to help make it commercially viable.
Christopher Hann Entrepreneur Contributor | 4 min read
What Airline and Hotel Alliances Mean for Loyal Customers
Growth Strategies

What Airline and Hotel Alliances Mean for Loyal Customers

Tips on how to make the most of rewards programs, and an insider's look at what your loyalty points really mean.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 5 min read
Why Transparency Is Essential to a Trusting Staff
Project Grow

Why Transparency Is Essential to a Trusting Staff

Transparent businesses not only have more loyal employees, but better brainstorming sessions and more productivity.
John Patrick Pullen | 4 min read
In Dangerous Jobs, Trust Is Vital
Ask Entrepreneur

In Dangerous Jobs, Trust Is Vital

When your employees are risking their lives, building trust from the first day is even more important.
Jim Morrison | 2 min read
An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions
Technology

An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions

NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Michelle Juergen | 4 min read
3 Team-Building Activities That Can Build Trust
Project Grow

3 Team-Building Activities That Can Build Trust

When trust is on the line, these adventures can help strengthen your team in new ways.
Margaret Littman | 2 min read
GitHub Is Helping Companies Work Together by Crowdsourcing Software
Technology

GitHub Is Helping Companies Work Together by Crowdsourcing Software

The online hosting service makes it easy for millions of developers to create and share software projects.
Michelle Juergen | 4 min read
A Company That Makes User Analytics Simple
Marketing

A Company That Makes User Analytics Simple

KISSmetrics has crunched customer data for AOL, Foursquare, Microsoft, and other major companies.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
