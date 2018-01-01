Entrepreneur Magazine: April 2014
Featured Article
Introducing Entrepreneur's Top Brands of 2014: Learn Their Secrets
We present the companies that have generated the most trust among entrepreneurs as well as the lessons you can take from them.
How Steve Jobs Blew Up the Rules of Branding
By throwing out the approved checklist, Jobs got customers to meaningfully connect with the Apple brand.
17 Logos We Love
Brand identity in its purest form.
Related Articles
Branding 2014
The Top Brands in Food Service, Hotels, Retail and More
These brands took the No. 1 spot in various categories. Here's why.
Branding 2014
The 120 Most Trusted Brands
We surveyed more than 5,000 Entrepreneur readers to learn the companies that elicit their greatest loyalty and trust. Here are the results.
PR
The Esquire Guy on Handling a PR Crisis With Style
Effective damage control all comes down to the tone.
Storytelling
There's an Art to Telling Your Brand's Story: 4 Ways to Get It Right
A compelling brand story gives your audience a way to connect with you.
Ask Entrepreneur
What the Heck Is a Bitcoin Anyway?
And how can my business accept payments with the digital currency?
Pricing
Advice for Making the Luxury Sell
When presenting and pricing luxury items, add to the product's perceived value while eliminating any suggestion of commoditization.
Websites
How to Build Your Personal Website in Less Than 10 Seconds
Strikingly pulls from LinkedIn to build customized websites in one easy step.
Aereo
Aereo CEO: 'We're on the Side of the Angels'
Aereo, which snatches over-the-air TV signals and streams them on the internet for a few dollars a month, is determined to prevail over the TV networks trying to bring it down.
Venture Capital
3 Ways for Women to Close the VC Gender Gap
Only 7 percent of U.S. venture capital deals go to women founders and CEOs. Let's change that statistic.