Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2014
Featured Article
The Science Behind Crafting Contagious Content
Jonah Berger, a marketing professor a the Wharton School of Business, has identified six key drivers of virality.
How These 10 Marketing Campaigns Became Viral Hits
Any company can create word-of-mouth ad -- all it takes is a clever idea and skillful execution.
Travel Tech: 4 Gadgets for Running Your Business on the Fly
Productivity tools for outside the office.
Related Articles
Business Unusual
To Boost Tourism and Combat Erosion, This Company Is Installing Artifical Reefs in the Sea
Walter Marine has installed more than 35,000 reefs in waters in the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Mexico and other countries.
Investors
How to Get Former Employers and Co-Workers to Invest in Your Startup
Three tips to keep in mind when asking people who once managed or worked with you for money.
Innovation
These Two Innovative Diagnostic Devices Just Scored Big Funding
One is for early detection of ovarian cancer, the other is a microendoscope that gynecologists can use in their exam rooms. Both aim to make a difference in patients' lives.
Franchisors
Meet the Franchisor Launching a Fundraising Platform for Potential Franchisees
Mandy Calara created an online crowdfunding platform that lets the friends, family and community of potential franchisees become investors.
Exit Strategies
The Ethics Coach on Exit Strategy Etiquette
The do's and don't of handling exit strategies and partnerships that have gone sour.
Venture Capital
Why Today's Bullish Economy Is Bad for VCs, But Good for You
A stable economy means less competition for scoring investment.
Ask Entrepreneur
What's a PEO and How Can It Help My Business?
Hint: It'll help out with all your business's HR needs.
Project Grow
Declutter Your Office by Updating Your Personal Tech
It's time to get your spring cleaning on.