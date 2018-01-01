Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 2014
The Ethics Coach on Dealing With the Office Know-It-All

How to temper a co-worker who smashes everyone's ideas.

Meet the Yelp for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Weedmaps is establishing itself as the go-to portal for a new market.

The Esquire Guy: Stop Using Your Phones During Meetings

It's a vulgar, panicky and needy habit.

Editor's Note: Design Intelligence
Design

Editor's Note: Design Intelligence

You design your environment, and how you do so says as much about you, your passion, commitment and leadership style as it does about your company culture.
Amy Cosper Editor in Chief/VP | 3 min read
15 Signs You're an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

15 Signs You're an Entrepreneur

Do the following traits, characteristics and quirks describe you?
Marcia Layton Turner | 9 min read
5 Distasteful Marketing Ploys to Avoid
Marketing

5 Distasteful Marketing Ploys to Avoid

We're not talking about illegal practices, like email span, but rather strategies that fall under the gray areas of marketing etiquette.
Ann Handley | 5 min read
This Tool Promises to Find the Best Location for Your Business
Business Unusual

This Tool Promises to Find the Best Location for Your Business

Piinpoint helps businesses choose where to open based on facts, not just intuition.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
When It Is --and Isn't -- Worth Meeting in Person
Suitcase Entrepreneur

When It Is --and Isn't -- Worth Meeting in Person

Strategic investment in travel can save both money and time.
Sophia Dembling | 5 min read
Designing a Better Office Space
Design

Designing a Better Office Space

The newest trends in workplace design highlight employee choice, wellness, lifestyle amenities and opportunities for mentorship.
Lana Bortolot | 13 min read
How to Handle Large Changes in Sales Volume
The Managers

How to Handle Large Changes in Sales Volume

The easiest way to wrest back control over a roller-coaster sales cycle is by managing the pricing of your products or services.
Mike Sowinski | 4 min read
Do You Really Need to Change Your Passwords Every Three Months?
Ask Entrepreneur

Do You Really Need to Change Your Passwords Every Three Months?

Short answer: Yes. Here's why.
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
How to Make the Most of Your Money While on Vacation
Vacations

How to Make the Most of Your Money While on Vacation

Start with focusing on these three vacation expenses.
J.D. Roth | 3 min read
