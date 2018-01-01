Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2014

Entrepreneur Magazine - September 2014
7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Exhibiting at a Trade Show

Do it right, and a trade show can lead to more funding, new customers and lots of buzz.

Editor's Note: The Next Revolution

In this issue, we celebrate our Young Millionaires. These are the faces and the inspiration of tomorrow.

The Ethics Coach on Managing a Sticky-Fingered Staff

It all comes back to communication.

Providing Affordable Luxury-Quality Clothing to the Masses at Age 29
Young Millionaires

Providing Affordable Luxury-Quality Clothing to the Masses at Age 29

With his startup Everlane, Michael Preysman is cutting out the middleman markups from high quality fashion.
Brittany Shoot | 3 min read
Turning Time Into Currency at Age 23
Young Millionaires

Turning Time Into Currency at Age 23

With his startup Kiip, Brian Wong is connecting consumers with brands by rewarding engagement.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
Building a Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Network at Age 27
Young Millionaires

Building a Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Network at Age 27

With her startup Getaround, Jessica Scorpio is connecting individual car owners with renters.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
Rewriting the Smartphone Keyboard at Age 28
Young Millionaires

Rewriting the Smartphone Keyboard at Age 28

With his startup SwiftKey, Jon Reynolds is breathing new life into the act of typing on a keyboard.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Young Millionaires: How These Entrepreneurs Under 30 Are Changing the World
Young Millionaires

Young Millionaires: How These Entrepreneurs Under 30 Are Changing the World

How they did it, and how you can, too.
Jason Ankeny | 2 min read
Does Social Responsibility Hurt a Company's Bottom Line?
Social Responsibility

Does Social Responsibility Hurt a Company's Bottom Line?

For better returns, should you invest in businesses engaged in social responsibility, or those on the opposite end of the spectrum?
Rob Reuteman | 14 min read
This Brand of Design-Savvy Hotels Is Built for Entrepreneurs
Suitcase Entrepreneur

This Brand of Design-Savvy Hotels Is Built for Entrepreneurs

Aloft leads the pack in the tech-savvy select-service hotel category.
Elaine Glusac Writer | 5 min read
A Laptop Built for Business Travelers
Laptops

A Laptop Built for Business Travelers

The Samsung Chromebook 2 is light and built for conducting business on the fly.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
A Candy Emporium for Adults
Business Unusual

A Candy Emporium for Adults

Because grown-ups need the occasional sugar fix, too.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
