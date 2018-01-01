Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2014
Featured Article
7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Exhibiting at a Trade Show
Do it right, and a trade show can lead to more funding, new customers and lots of buzz.
Editor's Note: The Next Revolution
In this issue, we celebrate our Young Millionaires. These are the faces and the inspiration of tomorrow.
The Ethics Coach on Managing a Sticky-Fingered Staff
It all comes back to communication.
Providing Affordable Luxury-Quality Clothing to the Masses at Age 29
With his startup Everlane, Michael Preysman is cutting out the middleman markups from high quality fashion.
Turning Time Into Currency at Age 23
With his startup Kiip, Brian Wong is connecting consumers with brands by rewarding engagement.
Building a Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Network at Age 27
With her startup Getaround, Jessica Scorpio is connecting individual car owners with renters.
Rewriting the Smartphone Keyboard at Age 28
With his startup SwiftKey, Jon Reynolds is breathing new life into the act of typing on a keyboard.
Young Millionaires: How These Entrepreneurs Under 30 Are Changing the World
How they did it, and how you can, too.
Social Responsibility
Does Social Responsibility Hurt a Company's Bottom Line?
For better returns, should you invest in businesses engaged in social responsibility, or those on the opposite end of the spectrum?
Suitcase Entrepreneur
This Brand of Design-Savvy Hotels Is Built for Entrepreneurs
Aloft leads the pack in the tech-savvy select-service hotel category.
Laptops
A Laptop Built for Business Travelers
The Samsung Chromebook 2 is light and built for conducting business on the fly.