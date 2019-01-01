Entrepreneur Magazine: April 1998
Tech Advantage
Don't know your modem from your monitor? Get tech-savvy -- or watch your marketing efforts suffer.
`Hi' Hopes
Does your brochure get prospective customers to buy...or say bye-bye?
Spin Cycle
Yesterday's music funds today's schools.
Related Articles
Marketing
Satisfaction Guaranteed!
Take this hackneyed phrase and make it mean something in your business.
Back To Basics
Vitamin C face cream? Coconut oil soap? A growing number of entrepreneurs are cleaning up by going au naturel.
Starting a Business
Winner's Circle
Your chances of hitting the venture capital jackpot could depend on who you know.
Marketing
What's The Problem?
Next time a customer cancels an order, find out what you did wrong -- and fix it!