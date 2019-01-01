My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: April 1998

Entrepreneur Magazine - April 1998
Featured Article

Tech Advantage

Don't know your modem from your monitor? Get tech-savvy -- or watch your marketing efforts suffer.

`Hi' Hopes

Does your brochure get prospective customers to buy...or say bye-bye?

Spin Cycle

Yesterday's music funds today's schools.

Related Articles

Satisfaction Guaranteed!
Marketing

Satisfaction Guaranteed!

Take this hackneyed phrase and make it mean something in your business.
Leann Anderson | 4 min read
Revenge Of The Nerds

Revenge Of The Nerds

Yesterday's computer geeks stake a claim in cyberspace. Guess who's cool now?
Debra Phillips | 4 min read
Trade Shows

Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.
Jesse Hertstein | 2 min read
Market Watch

Market Watch

Do you know who your customers are?
Keasha Dumas | 3 min read
Back To Basics

Back To Basics

Vitamin C face cream? Coconut oil soap? A growing number of entrepreneurs are cleaning up by going au naturel.
Frances Huffman | 7 min read
Program Offers Free Energy Audits

Program Offers Free Energy Audits

Illinois.
Cynthia E. Griffin | 3 min read
Winner's Circle
Starting a Business

Winner's Circle

Your chances of hitting the venture capital jackpot could depend on who you know.
Tomima Edmark | 9 min read
What's The Problem?
Marketing

What's The Problem?

Next time a customer cancels an order, find out what you did wrong -- and fix it!
Danielle Kennedy | 7 min read
Design Of The Times

Design Of The Times

Greeting cards reflect the changing face of America.
Debra Phillips | 3 min read
