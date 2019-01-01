My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: July 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 1999
Featured Article

www.supersites.com

Quit your browsing! Here are our picks for 100 of the top Web sites for entrepreneurs.

Choice Cuts

Action on Capitol Hill this year could leave you with a larger after-tax share of the profits.

Burnt Offerings?

It's understandable to be bedazzled by the riches you see in other companies' IPOs. But before you follow their lead, make sure your company is cut out for going public.

Related Articles

Full Plate

Full Plate

Piling stocks and bonds into your portfolio makes for a healthy investment.
Dian Vujovich | 3 min read
Selling High

Selling High

Businesses for sale ring up cool profits.
Stephen B. Sherretta | 3 min read
Forging Ahead

Forging Ahead

White House labors to put procurement projects into entrepreneurs' hands.
Stephen Barlas | 2 min read
Uncle Sam Steps In
Growth Strategies

Uncle Sam Steps In

State and federal governments save the day with insurance assistance for entrepreneurs.
Claire Tristram | 4 min read
Time On Their Side

Time On Their Side

You need good employees. They need increased flexibility. Here's how the twain shall meet.
Robert J. McGarvey | 7 min read
You Got The Look
Starting a Business

You Got The Look

And if anyone tries to steal it, you can take 'em to court.
Steven C. Bahls | 6 min read
Avoiding a Too-Early Succession
Growth Strategies

Avoiding a Too-Early Succession

Hand your kids a key to the business too early, and you could unlock the wrong attitude.
Patricia Schiff Estess | 6 min read
Lost Wagers

Lost Wagers

The stakes are high when dealing with employees who have gambling problems.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 7 min read
Is It Greek To You?

Is It Greek To You?

With just 3.4 defects per million units, the Six Sigma strategy may seem somewhat foreign. Welcome to the quality-assurance system the big boys use.
Mark Henricks | 7 min read
