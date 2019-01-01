My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Magazine: August 1999

Entrepreneur Magazine - August 1999
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Suckers!

The fact: more than a million people bought rocks as pets. The lesson: you can sell anything to anybody.

Human Resources

Build a better company through better employees.

True Colors

Family-run Maaco offers franchisees a proven sales system and a tag line customers will never forget.

Related Articles

Local Heroes

Local Heroes

Rental franchise believes charity begins in the community.
Lori Francisco | 4 min read
The Write Idea

The Write Idea

Help! I need a business plan.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 4 min read
Exact Change

Exact Change

A business opportunity you see everyday
Chieh Chieng | 2 min read
Read The Fine Print

Read The Fine Print

Buying a franchise isn't that scary--and this book tells you why.
Michelle Prather | 1 min read
Partners in Pizza

Partners in Pizza

Program pairs investors with enthusiastic franchisees.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
More Than Money

More Than Money

Cash-poor friends may still have a lot to contribute.
Patricia Schiff Estess | 2 min read
Extra Credit

Extra Credit

Earn while you learn--and leave college with a flourishing business.
Eric Tiettmeyer | 2 min read
You'd Better Shop Around

You'd Better Shop Around

Buying an existing business? Smart idea. But before you sign on the dotted line, make sure the business is all it's cracked up to be.
Julie B. Davis | 11 min read
Watch Your Mouth!
Starting a Business

Watch Your Mouth!

If you don't want to lose the rights to your idea, don't talk about it--without a nondisclosure agreement, that is.
Tomima Edmark | 8 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - June 2019