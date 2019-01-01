Entrepreneur Magazine: December 1999
Featured Article
Hot Stuff
Millions of people: How do you get to them? Endless opportunities: How do you take advantage of them?
Entrepreneur Of The Millennium: Bill Gates
He's redefined wealth, technology, information and society. So what comes next? Watch out, 2999! This one may just repeat.
Can You Compute?
Service, sales, miscellaneous--if you haven't heard, the computer industry is pretty hot.
Related Articles
It's In The Game
Even if you haven't got a golden arm or a deadeye shot, you can still make a name for yourself in sports.
Tricks Of The Trade
Cash for goods? Cash for services? You're throwing too much cash around. Listen up.
Easy Does It
As the number of two-income families and stressed-out singles multiplies, businesses that make life simpler are set to skyrocket.