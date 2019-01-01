Entrepreneur Magazine: August 2000
Featured Article
Under The Sun
Thanks to all the news about Microsoft, a future of all-Internet technology has swamped magazines and TV lately, but for Sun Microsystems' Scott McNealy, ideas like those are nothing new.
Package Deal
Get your tape. Get your boxes. Buy some stamps. Pay a franchise fee. 'Cause one man's mail can be another man's business.
Class Act!
Looks like a class? Smells like a class? Not at all, but as far as learning goes, online training does a pretty good virtual impersonation.
Damn Dotcoms!
Sick of those IPO-hungry, venture-capital-depleting, media-attracting darlings of the tech world? Moan all you want, but while you're whining, the real winners in traditional business are positioning themselves to ride the e-coattails.
Growth Strategies
Map It Out
Don't make raises and bonuses hidden treasure--tell your employees what to do.
Ready For Anything
In The 'Hood
The world's growing at Internet speed, but your local economic development agency's still watching out for you.
They Hate You.They Really, Really Hate You
What to do when you're the target of an anti-employer Web site
Hire Calling
Why fill your office with job seekers based on resumes alone? Connect with prospects via the Net and see what they have to offer.