Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2001

Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2001
Tablet Edition | Subscribe

Featured Article

Jackpot!

Why bet the farm on an unknown VC when you can find a source with the funds and know-how you need to take your business to the big-money table?

Marketing Buzz 7/01

Promoting your business through community concierge services and cheap publicity

It's Lies! All Lies!

Those legendary business stories could be just that.

Related Articles

Piece Treaty?

Piece Treaty?

Global interests may soon discover that breaking up the Web is hard to do.
Amanda C. Kooser | 2 min read
"Oh, Yeah? Prove It!"
Starting a Business

"Oh, Yeah? Prove It!"

Bringing both sides of the patent issue together to find the truth about prior art
Peter Kooiman | 1 min read
Home Fires Burning
Starting a Business

Home Fires Burning

Spark nationwide success for your product with some sales fuel from your local neighborhood stores.
Don Debelak | 7 min read
Want Fries With That?

Want Fries With That?

Is this the aftermath of a <i>Three Stooges</i> pie fight or just the latest spa trend?
Talicia A. Flint | 2 min read
Loophole Lotto

Loophole Lotto

Next time you write a check to the IRS, you may wonder whether you really have to.
Sandra Boncek Hume | 2 min read
Seems Like Yesterday

Seems Like Yesterday

2001 already? Must be time for '90s nostalgia...and we were barely over the '80s!
Nichole L. Torres | 3 min read
Herky-Perky
Growth Strategies

Herky-Perky

The perks to keep and cut
Nichole L. Torres | 1 min read
Money Talks

Money Talks

The billionaires want to keep paying estate taxes. What do you want?
1 min read
You Suck!

You Suck!

Don't take it personally: That's just post-dotcom backlash talking. Or is it?
Michelle Prather | 5 min read
