Entrepreneur Magazine: November 2001
Featured Article
Forever Young
Even a reluctant economy can't curb the drive and ambition of these young millionaires.
Need a Hand?
Sure, employees would be nice. But what kind and what for?
Pumping Up Your Client List
Turn a 98-pound weakling business into a profit powerhouse in 3 easy steps!
Related Articles
Small Business Heroes
Everybody's Little Helper
You don't have to make things to make money. Just help people get things done and rake in the bucks!
Starting a Business
Singular Sensation
It's your best product. Actually, it's your <I>only</I> product. But you can still get big retailers to take notice.
The Kindest Cut
Sure, Oprah cut the feet off her pantyhose, but she's not the one making money off 'em.
From the Ground Up
This franchisee didn't just wing it: He learned how to run a fast-food restaurant by working there first.