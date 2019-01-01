Entrepreneur Magazine: September 2002
Featured Article
Innovative Model
Joey Reiman has thought up stuff you've only dreamed about--and now he's going to share his secrets of innovation with you.
Granting Your Wishes
Award money can help finance your start-up, but be careful in taking its availability for granted.
Movin' on Up
Two winning teams of MBA students get a rise out of vying for investors' attentions.
Turning the Tables
Bigwigs are stirring up the kids' furniture market. But when the sawdust settles, entrepreneurs prove they can play, too.
Two's the Charm
Entrepreneurship is in these sisters' blood, but friendship is what has made them inseparable business partners.
Starting a Business
Lighting the Way
In the dark because your oddball product doesn't fit with buyers? There is success at the end of the tunnel.
Simple Pleasures
Choosing not to put her profits into one basket, an entrepreneurial gourmand is now savoring the sweet taste of success.
Rescue Me
This franchisee saves homes and offices from computer viruses, crashes and other catastrophes.
Looks Like Rain
If you've thought and thought and still haven't come up with any great ideas, don't sweat. We've got the tips to turn your bone-dry brainstorming sessions into hurricane-force innovation.