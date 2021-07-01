Entrepreneur Magazine: July 2021

How Kate Hudson Cut Through the Noise to Promote Sustainability: 'I'm Frustrated Too, But We're Doing This For a Reason'

The actress has launched three businesses in very crowded industries but knows what separates her from the competition: It's not just the products. It's the mission.

Go Where You Don't 'Belong'

To get where you want to go, start out where you don't fit in. You'll be happy you did.

These Friends Met on a Cruise and Bonded Over Their Love of Dogs, Which They Turned Into a $378 Million-a-Year Business

Plus, what happens when your entire office is filled with furry friends?

For a College Project, He Envisioned a Seafood Boil Business. Then He Graduated and Turned It Into a Franchise.
Insider

For a College Project, He Envisioned a Seafood Boil Business. Then He Graduated and Turned It Into a Franchise.

After inaugurating its franchise program in a challenging year, Outer Banks Boil Company is eyeing future success.
Chloe Arrojado Editorial Assistant | 4 min read
These "French Tacos" Were a Sensation In Europe, But Flopped in the U.S. What Went Wrong?
Insider

These "French Tacos" Were a Sensation In Europe, But Flopped in the U.S. What Went Wrong?

The French franchise O'Tacos is rapidly expanding across Europe, but failed to find its footing with its first outpost in the U.S. What should its fellow foreign companies know about coming to the U.S.? And how can American partners profit from their unique ideas?
Maggie Ginsberg Contributing writer | 14 min read
How to Become a Master at Talking to Strangers
Networking

How to Become a Master at Talking to Strangers

Entrepreneurs must become experts at connecting with anyone-and with a few simple strategies, you can. Here's what happened when I tried them myself.
Joe Keohane Author of the book "The Power of Strangers" | 15+ min read
Livestream Selling Is 'QVC on Steroids,' and It Turned This Alabama Startup Into a Billion Dollar Business
Insider

Livestream Selling Is 'QVC on Steroids,' and It Turned This Alabama Startup Into a Billion Dollar Business

Amazon, Facebook, Google, and TikTok are jumping into the game, but this company is already living what may be the future of retail-and helping 6,000 small retailers see their business soar.
Liz Brody | 15+ min read
3 Reasons Why Some Companies Successfully Manage a Turnaround ... and Why Many Don't
Insider

3 Reasons Why Some Companies Successfully Manage a Turnaround ... and Why Many Don't

Which strategies can help you save your business?
Hamza Mudassir Managing Director and Co-Founder at Platypodes.io | 7 min read
6 Ways to Protect Your Business From the Next Disaster
Recovery

6 Ways to Protect Your Business From the Next Disaster

Here are six ways to learn from COVID-19 and prepare for a future crisis.
Entrepreur Staff | 4 min read
When a School Teacher Bought a Boat Club, Being a Constant Learner Kept Her Afloat
Insider

When a School Teacher Bought a Boat Club, Being a Constant Learner Kept Her Afloat

It turns out an appetite for new ideas translates to endless new opportunities.
Chloe Arrojado Editorial Assistant | 3 min read
Network Execs Told Stacy London 'No One Would Watch' Her Next 'Unsexy' Show. Then She Realized How Much Impact She Could Have as an Entrepreneur.
Women Entrepreneurs

Network Execs Told Stacy London 'No One Would Watch' Her Next 'Unsexy' Show. Then She Realized How Much Impact She Could Have as an Entrepreneur.

Here's the story of how London let go of who she was to become who she is.
Stacy London | 4 min read
3 Pandemic-Related Lessons We Should All Remember Long After Covid Is Gone
Insider

3 Pandemic-Related Lessons We Should All Remember Long After Covid Is Gone

What is the formula for success in a post-pandemic landscape?
Nicole Walters Founder & CEO Inherit Learning Company and Star of “She’s The Boss” on USA Network | 4 min read
