Entrepreneur Magazine - July 2021

How Kate Hudson Cut Through the Noise to Promote Sustainability: 'I'm Frustrated Too, But We're Doing This For a Reason'
The actress has launched three businesses in very crowded industries but knows what separates her from the competition: It's not just the products. It's the mission.
Go Where You Don't 'Belong'
To get where you want to go, start out where you don't fit in. You'll be happy you did.
These Friends Met on a Cruise and Bonded Over Their Love of Dogs, Which They Turned Into a $378 Million-a-Year Business
Plus, what happens when your entire office is filled with furry friends?
For a College Project, He Envisioned a Seafood Boil Business. Then He Graduated and Turned It Into a Franchise.
After inaugurating its franchise program in a challenging year, Outer Banks Boil Company is eyeing future success.
These "French Tacos" Were a Sensation In Europe, But Flopped in the U.S. What Went Wrong?
The French franchise O'Tacos is rapidly expanding across Europe, but failed to find its footing with its first outpost in the U.S. What should its fellow foreign companies know about coming to the U.S.? And how can American partners profit from their unique ideas?
How to Become a Master at Talking to Strangers
Entrepreneurs must become experts at connecting with anyone-and with a few simple strategies, you can. Here's what happened when I tried them myself.
Livestream Selling Is 'QVC on Steroids,' and It Turned This Alabama Startup Into a Billion Dollar Business
Amazon, Facebook, Google, and TikTok are jumping into the game, but this company is already living what may be the future of retail-and helping 6,000 small retailers see their business soar.
3 Reasons Why Some Companies Successfully Manage a Turnaround ... and Why Many Don't
Which strategies can help you save your business?
6 Ways to Protect Your Business From the Next Disaster
Here are six ways to learn from COVID-19 and prepare for a future crisis.
When a School Teacher Bought a Boat Club, Being a Constant Learner Kept Her Afloat
It turns out an appetite for new ideas translates to endless new opportunities.
Network Execs Told Stacy London 'No One Would Watch' Her Next 'Unsexy' Show. Then She Realized How Much Impact She Could Have as an Entrepreneur.
Here's the story of how London let go of who she was to become who she is.
3 Pandemic-Related Lessons We Should All Remember Long After Covid Is Gone
What is the formula for success in a post-pandemic landscape?