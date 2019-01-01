My Queue

Entrepreneur Magazine: May 2000

Entrepreneur Magazine - May 2000
Featured Article

Taking A Ribbing

Birth of a food-chain mogul: a childhood love of barbecue, a few of life's lessons and a little divine guidance to shrink the ego.

Ink Different

If your product isn't selling, then draw it a new image.

Karmic Business

Dealmakers get what they give.

There &lt;i&gt;Will&lt;/i&gt; Be a Test
There <i>Will</i> Be a Test

Reduce turnover--and heighten success--by measuring motivation <i>before</i> you hire.
Barry Farber | 4 min read
Fast 5

Five things you and your employees should never say to a customer
Gwen Moran Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance | 1 min read
Just Clip It

Have you considered taking your coupons to the Net?
Glen Moran | 1 min read
See And Be Seen

Minimize competition-and maximize results-by putting your advertising dollars where your customers live, work and play.
Kim T. Gordon | 4 min read
Spin City

Put a new spin on your sales pitch with a CD-ROM.
Glen Moran | 2 min read
Blue-Collar Blues

Proposed tax credit promises to fill the labor gap for small manufacturing companies.
Stephen Barlas | 2 min read
Are You Ready?

Preparing tomorrow's insurance claim today will save you time, energy-and headaches.
Jacquelyn Lynn | 3 min read
Actions Speak Loudest

Sinner? Saint? All eyes are on you, and your employees<i> will</i> pass judgment.
Chris Penttila | 5 min read
Growth Strategies

In A Fix

You can fix your car. You can fix your cat. But you can't fix your prices.
Steven C. Bahls | 6 min read
