Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2021

Featured Article
Eva Longoria on Building a Power Pipeline For Latinas: "I Hate When People Say the Talent Is Not Out There"
She became famous as an actress, but her real mission was to be the boss-and then give opportunities to women who might never otherwise get them.
How 8 Women Leaders in Franchising Are Overcoming the Industry's Greatest Challenge
From workforce shortages to changing minds in Washington, these women are pushing the franchise world forward.
Her Mother Was Killed by a Drunk Driver. Now She's CEO of a Powerful Alcohol Company. Here's What Made Her 'Walk Into the Fire.'
Pernod Ricard North America owns many of the world's most recognizable alcohol brands. Its CEO, Ann Mukherhee, lived through alcohol-related personal tragedies. In her opinion, that's why she's right for the job.
She Runs Wondery, a Podcast Company Known for Creative Risks. But It's Owned by Amazon, a Data-Driven Corporation. How Does She Make It Work?
Jen Sargent was an entrepreneur before she became CEO of Wondery, and she knows that in any situation, to get the outcome you're looking for: "You'd better have a strong answer."
Her Low-Income Patients Were Labeled 'Noncompliant and Defiant.' So She Raised $500 Million to Build a Healthcare Company That Put Them First.
Working as a doctor, Toyin Ajayi witnessed how the healthcare system fails traumatized patients in marginalized communities-down to the language it uses to describe them. She started Cityblock Health to change the equation.
Dr. Leana Wen Celebrates a Silver Lining for Science
The mere fact that so many women scientists were poised to lead the global Covid-19 vaccine effort is remarkable, and will have an effect on girls for decades to come.
8 Women Stars of the Tech World on How the Pandemic Changed Everything
From disruptions in healthcare and finance to new modes of human connection, here is what eight women tech leaders see for the future of technology.
These Are the Biggest Blind Spots in Diversity Initiatives, According to 8 Women Experts
It's not just about recruiting diverse talent. It's about building cultures where they will thrive.
These 8 Women Lead Sustainability at Companies Like Amazon, Daily Harvest, and Johnson & Johnson. Here's How They're Helping the Planet.
From zero carbon initiatives and recycling designer handbags to using recycled fabrics, here's how industry leaders are tackling our time's greatest challenge.
She Was Homeless. Now She Runs a $25 Million Investment Fund for Women of Color.
Fearless Fund cofounder Arian Simone knows firsthand how hard it is for women of color to raise money. So after many setbacks and reinventions, she transformed herself into the solution she'd been looking for.
Women Entrepreneurs
8 Women Founders Talk About the Biggest Missed Opportunities in Retail
From AI and DTC partnerships to disrupting the shopping experience as we know it, these founders have big ideas about what's possible for retail and e-commerce.
These Women Leaders Are Changing Lives and Influencing Tomorrow's Industries—Right Now
From sports stars and media moguls to activist founders and tech innovators, meet the women from our October/November issue who are making a difference in 2021.