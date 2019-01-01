My Queue

Startups Magazine: May 2004

Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - May 2004
Featured Article

Homeward Bound

Searching far and wide for a business to start? Go home with one of these ideas.

Think Positive

Leave your insecurities at the door, and put your best face forward.

Trend-Spotting

Keep up with what's hot in today's market, and your small space will be a big deal.

Better Safe. . .

One mom hopes child ID cards mean parents will never have to be sorry.
Ray Sadeghian | 2 min read
A Cut Above

A landscaping franchise bloomed into a livelihood for this grad.
Sarah Pierce | 2 min read
Two the Rescue

This dependable duo is on hand when technology gives you a hard time.
Sara Wilson | 3 min read
Homing Devices

Zeroing in on technology and furniture for your first home office won't cost a fortune with these budget-friendly ideas.
Gisela M. Pedroza | 8 min read
Hiring a Virtual Assistant

How to get help when you don't want employees in your home office
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 4 min read
Let's Get Busy

Start cookin' with the hottest homebased businesses in town.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 5 min read
Startup Capital for Investors

How to raise the cash you need to boost your product off the ground
Don Debelak | 8 min read
Get the Word Out

What you need to know <i>before</i> you outsource advertising
2 min read
Smart Idea

This company makes profits through demotivation.
Nichole L. Torres | 2 min read
