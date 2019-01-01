Entrepreneur Startups Magazine - May 2004

There are no Videos in your queue.
Startups Magazine:
May 2004
Featured Article
Searching far and wide for a business to start? Go home with one of these ideas.
Leave your insecurities at the door, and put your best face forward.
Keep up with what's hot in today's market, and your small space will be a big deal.
Related Articles
Franchises
One mom hopes child ID cards mean parents will never have to be sorry.
Franchises
A landscaping franchise bloomed into a livelihood for this grad.
Franchises
This dependable duo is on hand when technology gives you a hard time.
Starting a Business
Zeroing in on technology and furniture for your first home office won't cost a fortune with these budget-friendly ideas.
Virtual Assistant
How to get help when you don't want employees in your home office
Starting a Business
Start cookin' with the hottest homebased businesses in town.
Starting a Business
How to raise the cash you need to boost your product off the ground
What you need to know <i>before</i> you outsource advertising
2 min read
This company makes profits through demotivation.
